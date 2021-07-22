ATHENS — Water level is five inches inches high and clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Jim Brack says bass anglers are reporting a few solid fish to 11 pounds. Most anglers are targeting outside grass lines in 8-12 feet of water, mainly on slow falling Senkos, jigs and shaky heads. Some topwater action early and late on frogs. Brush also producing a few fish. Some schooling activity over 25-30 feet on points near the dam, most early and late. Crappie action is slow around brush piles in 25 feet, suspended 18 feet down. Shiners are the best bet.
CEDAR CREEK — Water level is at full pool and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Jason Barber is picking up mixed bags of white bass, hybrids and catfish targeting main lake humps in 12-20 feet using fresh cut bait and slabs. Some surface schooling reported. Crappie are best around brush piles in 12-20 feet, taking shiners and jigs. Jigs also producing a few keepers around deeper docks. Black bass are taking shaky head worms and cranks tossed around deeper docks in 6-10 feet. Offshore brush also giving up some fish on Carolina rigs, jigs and cranks.
PALESTINE — Water level is about two inches high and stained up north, clear down south. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff says bass fishing has been good using bladed jigs, topwater and Texas rigs in skinny water at first light. Midday bite is best on points at mid-range using cranks and Carolina rigs. Crappie are good around timber down south and the Highway 155 bridges using small jigs. White bass and hybrids are good on spoons fished on points with some occasional schooling activity reported. Catfish are excellent around baited holes in 16 feet and along the river using night crawlers. Not much size, but big numbers reported.
RICHLAND CHAMBERS — Water level is three inches high and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Royce Simmons says crappie fishing has been fair with occasional limits coming around bridge columns and brush piles in 20 feet, mainly on shiners.
White bass are good on the main lake and south shore near Fisherman’s Point. Look for schooling action at first light, hitting Mepps spinners and clear Tiny Torpedos. Catfish are fair on shad and punch bait. Look for cats in some of the same areas as white bass. Black bass are best on points and along channels using Texas rigs, crankbaits and a few on jigs in 15-20 feet.
FORK — Water level is about 3.5 inches low and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Gary Paris says crappie fishing is fair around brush, suspended at 8-12 feet in 35-50 feet of water. Also some fish hanging around brush piles in 20-25 feet. Black bass are fair in 12-22 feet of water using jigs, crank baits and Carolina rigs. A few fish hitting topwater and bladed jigs around shallow vegetation in 4-6 feet. Channel cat are in 20-25 feet, suspended at 16-18 feet. Baited holes are the best bets.
‘PINES — Water level is one foot high and stained to clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Jim Tutt says bass fishing has been good down south targeting points and channel ledges using cranks and jigs. Farther north, bladed jigs, Senkos and topwaters have been the tickets around shallow grass beds. Also some solid fish reported on frogs. Crappie fishermen picking up some some keepers around bridge columns and brush piles using shiners and jigs. No report on catfish.
NACOGDOCHES — Water level is at full pool and stained. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Bass fishing has been slow to fair using Texas rigs, Carolina rigs, cranks around brush piles and isolated stumps in 12-15 feet of water. Also some schooling activity on the main lake off and on, hitting topwaters and small ‘Traps. A few fish holding around pads, hitting frogs. Crappie are fair around brush piles using shiners.
NACONICHE — Water level is four inches high and clearing. Water temp in the upper 80s.
David Russell says bass are fair with the best action coming early in the day and late afternoon using Carolina rigs, Ned rigs and wacky worms on points with gravel bottoms. No report on crappie.
SAM RAYBURN — Water level is 4.73 feet high and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Brian Branum says there are bass to be caught shallow and offshore. Topwaters are producing around shallow cover early, then switching to Texas rig plastics around heavy brush. Near shore ridges and long points have been giving up some fish on Strike King Series 5 and 6 cranks. Look for offshore action in 20-35 feet around drops and brush to pick up as the water continues to drop. Fishing guide Randy Dearman says crappie fishing is much improved. Some 80-100 fish trips are reported around brush piles in 20-25 feet, suspended at 15-18. Shiners are the best bet.
TOLEDO BEND — Water level is 1.28 feet low and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 80s.
Fishing guide Tommy Martin says bass fishing has been slow. Best bite coming on points and humps in 12-15 feet of water on hard bottoms using Carolina rigs, spoons and drop shots. Crappie are fair on shiners in 18-25 feet around brush, suspended at 12-15 feet.
