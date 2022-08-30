Texas sportsmen should remember that current year hunting and fishing licenses will expire at midnight on Aug. 31, except year-to-date fishing licenses. Anyone who plans hunt or fish in Texas between Sept. 1 and Aug. 31, 2023, will need a new license to do it, unless exemption requirements are met.
Beginning Sept. 1, everyone will need new hunting license and migratory bird hunting stamp to hunt dove, or to participate in the early teal season that runs Sept. 10 through 25. Licenses went on sale Aug. 15 at vendors around the state and a TPWD field offices.
There are licenses are available suit specific needs. The best deal going is the $68 Super Combo. It includes resident hunting and fishing licenses and five stamp endorsements for archery, freshwater fishing, saltwater fishing, upland game birds and migratory game birds.
The only required stamp endorsement not included with the Super Combo is the Federal Duck Stamp. The cost of the federal stamp is $25. It is required of all waterfowl hunters 16 and older.
Super Combo and Lifetime Super Combo license buyers may want to take advantage of a new digital option now available for online purchases only. The digital license does not include a Federal Duck Stamp. There is an additional $5 administrative fee for online license purchases.
The license holder will not receive a printed license or tags. Instead, the information is recorded on a mobile device and is available for access via the updated My Texas Hunt Harvest mobile app.
Harvests of deer, turkey and oversized red drum must be reported through the phone app immediately after the harvest. Once reported, hunters should attach a hand-written document containing the confirmation number to deer and turkey. Execution of a digital tag serves as completion of mandatory harvest reporting for deer and turkey in applicable counties.
If no cellular service available at the time of harvest, the harvest will be saved by your mobile device as “unsubmitted.” The data should be updated through the app once service comes available. Game wardens will be able to access all harvest entry data.
More information about harvest reporting and required physical documentation for deer and turkey, as well as harvest reporting requirements for red drum, can be found on the digital tag webpage at tpwd.texas.gov/digitaltags.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.