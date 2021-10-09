It’s amazing at the difference a year can make.
Last fall I was up to my ears in antlers and really stoked about the start of the archery only deer season. This year, not so much.
Things just aren’t the same around the little slice of land where I do a good bit of my hunting. Not even close. My boys have gone AWOL.
Shift to October 2020:
Eight whitetail bucks — several of them legal shooters according to the 13-inch minimum antler restriction — had become fixtures in the viewfinders of the game cameras I’d placed at an isolated pinch point on the backside of the property.
The deer were drawn to the sweet spot by the golden goodies I had been dumping on the ground for the better part of two months. Several well-beaten trails indicated the bachelor group of bucks were likely holing up in an adjacent clear cut, then slipping across the property line to dine on the piles of free choice corn strategically placed in the crossfire of two remote trail cameras. Trail cameras are designed to trigger automatically by motion and variances in temperature.
I’m not sure how much corn I tossed on the ground last summer and fall, but it was a lot. When one buck showed up, several others usually followed. They ate really good.
The cameras captured hundreds of pictures of the deer between early August and the end of September. Interestingly, there was not a single doe in the bunch.
Though most of images were collected at night, it was really cool to know so many bucks were hanging out in close proximity to our 20-acre spread. Even more so to watch the final stages of antler development unfold on camera as their velvet-clad antlers turned to hardened calcium crowns.
I wish I could say I managed to burn a buck tag on our property last season, but it didn’t happen.
In fact, I spent countless hours camped in ground blinds last season and saw only one deer — a spike — during the daylight hours. And that one walked.
I tried all sorts of tricks to break the monotony and hopefully coax one of the older bucks into view when it wasn’t too dark to see. Nothing seemed to work.
Never a huge fan of using deer scents, I gave them a try anyway. Nada.
I even shelled out close to $20 for one of those Tink’s Dial-A-Drip mock ground scrape starter kits.
Bucks create scrapes by pawing out bald places on the ground, usually beneath low-hanging tree limbs or bushes. They mark the spot by urinating and licking overhanging limbs to embellish their presence and ultimately attract does that are receptive to breeding.
The kit comes with a special lid and neoprene hanging bag designed to accommodate a 4-ounce bottle of buck pee or other Tink’s scents. The lid features an adjustable dial with multiple settings that allows scent to drop for as long as seven days.
The objective behind making a mock scrape is make a buck think another has moved into its territory. Sometimes it works, other times it doesn’t. In looking back, the scrape kit it was only wishful thinking that turned out to be a total waste of money for me.
As expected, the buck activity gradually waned as the rut neared. Eventually, the bachelor group of bucks stopped acting like buddies, busted up and went their separate ways.
Most vanished completely. Except “Curly.”
Curly was a handsome 9 pointer I estimated to be 3 1/2-years old. He was a regular at the corn piles and one of very first deer to show up on the trail cameras last August.
The buck earned the nickname because the G2 on his left antler curled backwards, not upwards like most typical tines do. Curly broke off the odd tine just above the main beam soon after shedding his velvet, possibly by snagging it on a limb or sparring with another buck.
Curly showed up in pictures multiple times throughout the season, but he was always cloaked in darkness.
“Porky” was a shadow captain, too. That’s the moniker I pinned on the dappled feral hog that started helping itself to my corn in late October, shortly before the general deer season got underway.
The boar was enormous in size. Several sets of trained eyes estimated the pig to weigh upwards of 280 pounds. He was easily three-feet tall at the height of his back, better than waist-high to my wife.
Big as he was, Porky was far from dumb. He generally showed up well after midnight, rarely came calling when there was a breath of wind, and was always alone.
I spent two full nights in a ground blind last fall — dark to dawn — with a 12 gauge across my lap hoping to feed the pig a load of buckshot. The chance never came.
Maybe that’s good thing. I can only imagine what the bruiser may have looked like 15 yards away beneath the muted glow of a full moon. Things could have gotten really dicey with a non-lethal shot, particularly if the stunned pig’s escape route had steered it on the same path as my flimsy ground blind.
If it sounds like last season was bittersweet for me, that’s because it was. Likewise, I have spent the last 12 months scheming a different game plan with really high hopes of making something come together this fall.
The way things were looking as September gave way to October, it may not pan out.
I’ve been running cameras around an automatic feeder since July, but have yet to get a single picture of a deer. Not even a doe.
I can’t help but wonder where all of my bucks have gone. As a rule, bucks will typically return to their home/core range once the rut winds down. The surviving bachelors become buddies again and hang pretty tight in a relatively small area until elevated testosterone levels drive them apart the following fall, usually sometime in October.
It’s anybody’s guess as to how an area with virtually no hunting pressure could be buck central one year, then turn into a virtual ghost town with zero deer activity the next.
Could it be there are better goodies to elsewhere? Or that the deer might be spooked by the feeder?
Maybe, but it’s doubtful. Reports from a number of hunters indicate deer are hitting corn feeders pretty hard right now, but it’s definitely not happening where I hunt. At least not now.
It hate to think about it, but it could be that the bucks ventured into the crosshairs of other hunters during the rut last fall and got killed because of a girl. If that’s the case, they won’t be coming back.
I’m not giving up my sweet spot just yet. Hopefully something will change.
Matt Williams is a freelance writer based in Nacogdoches. He can be reached by e-mail, mattwillwrite4u@yahoo.com.
Game cameras provide 24-hour surveillance of hunting areas
Game cameras are nothing new to Texas' deer hunting fraternity. Hunters have been using them to monitor feeding stations, crossings and other travel routes frequented by deer and other wildlife for decades.
Trail cameras also have proven to be a useful tool for game managers in evaluating deer densities, buck/doe ratios and doe/fawn ratios. They can even be used to help homeowners find out what is munching on the dog’s food or tearing up the garbage under the cover of darkness.
From a hunting perspective, the beauty of the trail cam is it allows you scout hunting areas 24/7 without actually being there. More importantly, it does the job without leaving behind scent or other signs of human presence that can spook game. Just about every good buck that gets tagged these days will have an album of trail cam pics behind it.
The trail camera craze among consumers has sent a passel of manufacturers scrambling to grab a piece of the pie. Advancements in digital technology have added even more fuel to the fire. This has resulted in units that are equipped with all sorts of cool bells and whistles like solar charging and cellular networking, which allows instant notification when the camera is activated and fast downloading from hundreds of miles away.
Naturally, more features generally means a higher price tag. It also means significant losses if sticky fingers happen to find them. There are plenty decent trail cameras on the market for under $50. Lose one and hickey doesn’t sting near as bad as replacing one that cost $600.
A friend once told me fooling around with trail cameras is more fun than playing Sudoku. That is a poor comparison in my book.
It don't know that Sudoku is addictive, but this stuff certainly is. The anticipation factor ranks right up there with running trot lines for fat cats.
You never know what you might find on a trotline at first light, sort of like you never know what you might find on a game camera that has spent a few days and nights alone in good deer woods.
— Matt Williams
Outdoors Briefs
10 pounder grabs top spot at Big Bass Splash
By Matt Williams
Outdoors Writer
Sealy Outdoors recently held its 35th Annual Big Bass Splash at Lake Fork and a handful of anglers found the big ones biting.
Mark Trull of Kennedy, Ala., topped the field of 2,460 entries with a 10-pound largemouth that won the tournament’s grand prize package, which included a fully rigged bass boat, Ram truck and $7,000 in cash. Additionally, Trull banked for $4,000 for catching the big bass of the hour during noon hour on the first day of three-day event.
Rounding out the Top 5 were Glenon McKee of Rosepine, La., 9.98; John Sanko of Wills Point, 9.83; Keith White of Brookeland, 9.24; and Gary Hall of Newton, 9.14.
Fork is managed by a restrictive 16-24 inch slot limit, which restricts anglers from bringing fish within that size range to tournament weigh-ins or even placing them in livewell. Fish must be under 16 inches or over 24 inches in length to be legal.
According Nicole Sealy, anglers weighed in 16 fish over the slot during three days fishing. There were 799 total fish brought to the scales weighing an accumulative 1,636 pounds. The tournament paid out a guaranteed $500,000 in cash and prizes, including $183,750 in hourly payouts.
