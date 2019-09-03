EUSTACE — The Bulldogs were able to hold off Lone Oak in a 21-14 home win.
NEXT GAME: At Winona, Friday at 7:30 p.m.
KEMP — Sunnyvale and their explosive offense were too much for the Yellowjackets as they picked up the 50-0 shutout win in Kemp.
NEXT GAME: At Mabank, Friday at 7:30 p.m.
MABANK — The Panthers traveled to Emory and handled the Rains Wildcats, 28-3.
NEXT GAME: Kemp, Friday at 7:30 p.m.
TRINIDAD — With Tyler HEAT leading 7-6 at halftime, the Trojans broke through in the second half and knocked off HEAT for the 20-7 victory.
NEXT GAME: Johnson County, Friday at 7 p.m.
