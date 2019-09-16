CROSS ROADS — The Bobcats went to Hubbard and the Jaguars jumped out to an early lead that they would never relinquish in a 49-6 road loss.
NEXT GAME: At Frost, Friday at 7:30 p.m.
KEMP — The Yellowjackets had no answer as they hosted the Life Waxahachie Mustangs in a 40-0 home loss.
NEXT GAME: At Commerce, Friday at 7:30 p.m.
TRINIDAD — The Trojans took their first loss, 82-34, at Methodist Children’s Home and head into their bye week.
NEXT GAME: At Leverett’s Chapel, Sept. 27 at 7:30 p.m.
