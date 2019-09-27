CROSS ROADS — The Bobcats were unable to keep up with the Wortham Bulldogs in a 36-20 home loss. NEXT GAME: Oct. 11 @KERENS, 7:30 p.m.
EUSTACE — Hillsboro’s offense was too much for the Bulldogs in a 51-13 win as Eustace sits at a four-game losing streak. NEXT GAME: Oct. 11 KEMP, 7:30 p.m.
KEMP — One week after Kemp picked up their first win, the Dallas Christian Chargers took care of the visiting Yellowjackets, 55-7. NEXT GAME: Oct. 11 @EUSTACE, 7:30 p.m.
MABANK — The Panthers pulled away from the Ferris Yellowjackets, 58-28, to wrap up non-district play with a perfect 5-0 record. NEXT GAME: Oct. 11 @CRANDALL, 7:30 p.m.
MALAKOFF — In a low scoring affair, the Tigers held off the Spring Hill Panthers, 19-9, in Longview to bounce back from the tough home loss to Grandview. NEXT GAME: Oct. 11 LIFE OAK CLIFF, 7:30 p.m.
TRINIDAD — In their first game after their bye week, the Trojans dropped a hard fought game, 42-40, at Leverett’s Chapel. NEXT GAME: Oct. 4 @AVALON, 7:30 p.m.
