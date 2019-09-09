EUSTACE — The Bulldogs were not able to preserve a 23-6 lead as they fall to Winona, 37-23. NEXT GAME: At Westwood, Friday at 7:30 p.m.
KEMP — The Yellowjackets could not compete with Mabank’s offense in a 48-0 loss. NEXT GAME: Life-Waxahachie, Friday at 7:30 p.m.
MABANK — The Panthers took care of rival Kemp at home in a 48-0 shutout. NEXT GAME: At Wills Point, Friday at 7:30 p.m.
TRINIDAD — The Trojan offense laid out 53 points in a 53-6 win over Johnson County. NEXT GAME: At Methodist Children’s Home (Waco), Friday at 7:30 p.m.
