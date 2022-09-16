Opinion: You can keep your whistle

Over the past couple of years we’ve learned more and more what it’s like to go to the store and find the shelves bare.
Unfortunately, this football season many coaches have gone looking for officials to call their games and found the cupboard was empty. Games have had to be moved to different dates, or outright canceled due to the lack of a crew.
Back in July, a story about the Texas Association of Sports Officials said they needed about 6,500 of the guys in the striped suits to call the games, but only about 5,700 were available.
Some of our East Texas programs, especially smaller schools have met with the disappointment of being all dressed up, with no place to go on Friday.
One thing that hasn’t changed through the years is officiating can be a thankless job. It’s been said the way you know the refs are doing a good job is when they don’t get any attention at all. Unfortunately, too many hot heads behave as if the refs dressed in their black and white costumes and came to town to deny little Johnny his moment of glory.
In years past, they were often the target of boos and verbal abuse, but today they can also be the target of a steamed fan who wants to take his frustrations outside the arena. Sometimes, even the players get into the act.
Somehow, they’ve forgotten that despite the passion generated by the activities on the field, it’s a game. If you lose, just wait, they’ll tee it up again next week or next season.
In Athens, we’ve had some folks around town who’s accumulated years of experience blowing whistles and throwing flags. The late Mike Peek officiated some NFL games in his weekend career and former Tax Assessor Collector Milburn Chaney worked hundreds of college and high school games, just to name a couple.
However, one searching for officials has come to call another person in the area with flag throwing experience.
Back in the ‘70s, I was asked to help officiate games in a church flag-football league in Dallas. A guy I worked with, Richard Jordan, played for one of the teams and asked if I’d be interested. Lured by the hefty salary of $8 per game, I signed up.
The first couple of weeks were uneventful enough, but in one hotly contested battle, I became the center of controversy and the object of ridicule.
The first play that drew the ire of one of the teams and its burly coach came on a long pass. I was standing near a wide receiver who took off a bit before the snap, so I threw a flag. I had no idea what would follow was a beautiful spiral into the hands of a totally different receiver across the way. My flag nullified the touchdown and set off some angry protests. I had no idea when I dropped the flag how costly it would be. I only knew one guy was running and the ball hadn’t been snapped.
But, by far, the play that would be the touchstone of the greatest explosion of nastiness came on a deep pass that was picked off near the goal line. I was the closest to the play and waved it incomplete because the interceptor was bobbling the ball as he crossed the out-of-bounds line.
The offended coach exploded and shouted “How many feet did he have in bounds,” perhaps thinking I didn’t know we weren’t playing by NFL rules.
“None,” I said, replaying the catch and the bobble in my head.
Naturally, the two controversial calls cost this budding Mike Ditka and his team the game and I was the culprit. As I walked by, I heard him telling his team, “There’s no way you lost this game. It was taken away.”
Well, so much for a teachable moment on sportsmanship.
I’m sure I may have missed some calls that season, but one thing I know, I can still picture that interception to this day and the guy was out of bounds before he secured the ball.
At least, that's the way I saw it. Fortunately, there was no replay to prove me wrong and take away my $8.
