Opinion: Art Lawler: If you invented a reporter, it would be Art

The only one really fitting to write a farewell to Art Lawler would be Art himself. Lawler, who died on Sept. 12 at age 78, spent many years at the Athens Review and our sister paper, the Cedar Creek Pilot.
Whether he was writing about a new bridge across Cedar Creek Lake or a brutal murder, Art would take the time to form just the right words and spin the thoughts in just the right order to tell the story.
Art was from the old school. He wrote for newspapers when people would wait eagerly for the daily journal to arrive on their doorstep, so they could thumb through the pages and digest the day’s happenings. People didn’t say “Just the facts” back then but, “well, what do you think of that?”
Art wasn’t afraid to tell you exactly what was on his mind. He could weave word pictures that could move you to tears, or make you laugh with his self-deprecating style of humor. He also didn't mind taking a verbal poke at people in high places.
Kathy Nailing, who worked at the Athens Review for several years would tell of the hours Art spent gathering information and weaving a crime story that won him a major award from the Associated Press. She said his story read more like a novel than a dry, re-capitulation of facts.
When Art put on his other hat and wrote an opinion piece, or a column, he would pour his heart out on the page. I remember that many were touched when he wrote a column concerning the death of his ex-wife. His skill-full tribute let us feel the hurt and share his pain.
He would tell me “You’ve got to get naked,” meaning share your thoughts without first filtering them though a strainer that would remove something that might be embarrassing or that someone might want to hear.
That’s not always easy and it won’t necessarily make you popular.
I didn’t always agree with Art, but we spent many hours eating lunch together and laughing about it. He loved the Oklahoma Sooners and Boise State. I was a Texas fan.
Our views on other things in life were different too, but we tended to stick to talking about sports and the newspaper business.
If you were going to make a movie about a reporter, Art would be a good choice. He had worked with some of the best during his day and learned a lot from them. His experiences made him a great story teller and that transferred to his writing.
But enough of me telling a story I’m not fully equipped to tell. Here’s what Art had to say within these pages in 2014, during the time he was occupying the desk behind mine in the Athens Daily Review newsroom:
“As of June 2, 1970, my career will be 40 years and counting. Seems like yesterday I was sitting in cranky old Dick Tarpley’s office in Abilene being told how unsuited I was to become a member of his staff. After I apologized for existing, and wasting his time, he hired me for $1.10 a week. He made it sound like charity.
I’m less humble now. I’ve even been known to tell a few tenderfoot scribes how unsuited they are for their jobs. Then I ask them how to make my computer do what I want it to do.
The first time I had to meet a deadline, I was so nervous I chopped up the inside of my lower lip. These days, I work with good reporters, some of whom weren’t born when I got into the biz. My gosh, my publisher wasn’t even born then.
These young reporters today know computers, and are naturals with them. But just mention the word linotype to these young Turks, and their eyes glaze over. They know nothing of grumpy old men who ran them with arrogance, and the proud licensed printers who put all that lead in its place.
The thing is, I’m 66 years-old now, and I love going after a story today as much as I did the day I walked into Tarpley’s office. I’ve never wanted to be anything but a reporter, never lived for the weekend boat trips, or craved a lot of man toys.
I’ve never made any real money. Wouldn’t know what to do with it if I did. I’ve worked with literally thousands of reporters during those years, made an awful lot of friends, and got to know thousands of fascinating, sometimes outrageous, people.
My own passions are no different from most journalists I’ve known. Searching for the truth, and occasionally finding it, even when people lie to reporters, is what makes it all worthwhile.
You don’t have to be in the Middle East or the large metropolitan papers to feel this way, either. Makes us all feel like maybe we’ve made a difference.”
Thanks Art. I couldn’t have said it better myself.
