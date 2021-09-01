After a dominating performance in Week 1, the Athens Hornets are ready for their 2021 home opener.
The Hornets will welcome the Life Waxahachie Mustangs to Bruce Field Friday. The Mustangs were beaten by Waco Connally, 57-6, in their opener.
“We are excited to play at Bruce Field,” third-year coach Zac Harrell said. “We are excited to play in front of the people in Athens and Waxahachie Life is a very talented team. Their offensive and defensive lines are very talented and a lot of those kids play both ways. It will be a good challenge for us and we will have to play really well.”
The Mustangs had 173 yards rushing led by senior Jeremy Brantley with 12 carries for 96 yards. Sophomore Kordell Berry had 16 carries for 81 yards and the lone touchdown.
“They have a very good running back in Brantley,” Harrell said. “They are a run attack and want to run the football. We are going to run our defense and swarm to the football. We want to come down hill and get 11 hats to the ball and fly around on defense.”
In the passing game, Waxahachie Life went 3 of 13 for 37 yards with one interception. Colby Grmela was 1 of 10 for 5 yards and the interception, while Paul Bunyard was 2 of 3 for 32 yards.
“Waco Connally is really talented for one, so that is a tough matchup for them,” Harrell said. “The quarterbacks are young and Colby is the starter and the backup is a sophomore in Paul Bunyard. I think it was those guys first game playing a really talented team.”
Defensively, they are led by Clinton Reese, who had 16 tackles and one fumble recovery in the opener.
“Defensively, they are an even front and will mix in man and zone coverages in the secondary,” Harrell said. “We will have to do a good job at the receiver position of knowing what coverage they are in and adjusting our routes accordingly.”
Harrell said the keys to the game are geared towards improving this week.
“We can’t let the result of a game change the way we work,” Harrell said. “We need to be better in the small things at your position, we want to wear them down and play 100-percent on every snap, we want to be 100-percent on the PAT, we want to swarm the football and get 11 hats to the football. We want to play together and play with class.”
Last week, the Hornets had a strong night as quarterback Ty Arroyo went 14 of 17 for 207 yards and four touchdowns. His top target was Jaden Crane with six catches for 104 yards and one touchdown. Desmond Garrett had five catches for 67 yards and a TD, while Jorien Ray finished with three catches for 36 yards and two TD’s.
The rushing leaders were JeCorey Roberts with 27 carries for 172 yards and two TD’s, while Arroyo had six carries for 38 yards, Bobby Thomas had three carries for 14 yards and Jamauri Manning had three carries for 12 yards.
“It was a good first week,” Harrell said. “The kids responded well to the challenge of coming out and playing together and having each other’s back and play with great effort and being physical. We executed at a high level on offense, both in the passing game and the run game and that was good to see.
“We definitely have things to improve on. Special teams requires a lot of special work because it is a specialized unit. What stood out is we definitely need to improve the PAT because we had some first game jitters. Both kickers are brand new, the deep snapper and holder are brand new so that is going to take some time.”
Note: Here is the ticket information to purchase pre-sale tickets for this Friday night's game here against Waxahachie Life. Pre-sale tickets can be purchased at the field house until 4 p.m. on Thursday.
They can be purchased using the on-line system until noon on Friday. Tickets may also be purchased at the gate. Pre-sale prices are $5 for adults and $3 for students. Tickets at the gate are $6. Senior Citizen passes will be accepted. Here is the link: https://athensisd.hometownticketing.com/embed/all.
