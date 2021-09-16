The No. 7 ranked Trinity Valley Cardinals are on the prowl Saturday.
TVCC (2-0) heads to Shreveport to battle the Southern Shreveport Jaguars in non-conference play. Kickoff for the contest is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Lee Hedges Stadium in Shreveport. The stadium is at 6115 E Kings Hwy in Shreveport.
“The stadium is at Captain Shreve High School, which is in the southeast corner of Shreveport,” fourth-year coach Sherard Poteete said.
This is the first time the two teams have met on the football field.
“They are athletic on film,” Poteete said. “They have only played one game and the first game against Blinn got canceled due to COVID concerns. They are a 4-2-5 defensive team and multiple on offense. They will line up in every formation you can think of. They will go four wide, five wide and every thing you can think about.”
Poteete said the defense will have to be prepared for everything during Saturday’s game.
“We are going to see some different formations and things we have’t seen yet while we are trying to prepare our guys for those heavy set formations from practice,” Poteete said. “We want to get them in the right gaps and see if we can hit them in the right direction.”
The Cardinals resume Southwest Junior College Football Conference play Sept. 25 at Bruce Field. TVCC faces the Tyler Junior College Apaches for Family Day at 6 p.m. For Athens fans, this will be the return of graduate Connor Clay, who plays linebacker for the Apaches.
“Every game is important and this week’s game is just the next one on the schedule,”Poteete said. “I don’t think we look at it any differently that it is a conference game or non-conference game. It is just the next one on the schedule.”
When it comes to improvements on the field this week, Poteete said penalties once again need to be cleaned up.
“We had 16 penalties for 200 yards last week,” Poteete said. “It is hard to win games when you are giving up 200 yards. That is definitely something that we have to improve on. We have to cut out the foolish penalties and I have no problem with effort penalties. If it is extracurricular or offsides or false starts, we can control those.”
When it comes to keys this week, Poteete said he is focused on the same things as always. “We have to be us and play fast and use our tempo,” Poteete said. “When we are flying around offensively we are at our best. Defensively, we have to play sound assignment football we will play just fine.”
NOTE: Here is the link to watch the youtube feed from Joey Snowden and Marcus Dowell with the SHN Sports Network feed. https://youtu.be/NpJ5sG6FZb4.
