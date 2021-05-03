Described as a “terminator at the net,” the next signee of the Lady Cardinal volleyball program announced by second-year Trinity Valley Community College head coach Aleah Hays is Marina Obradovic.
Obradovic, a 6-0 outside hitter, brings her ability to dominate at the net from Pancevo, Serbia.
“I chose TVCC because it gives me the opportunity to play volleyball and study at the same time, which is almost impossible in Serbia,” Obradovic said. “I am excited about playing, studying and hanging out with new team members.”
“We are thrilled to add Marina to our team,” Hayes said. “She is a terminator at the net and brings high-level experience to our program.
“Marina is dynamic and has a strong IQ. She will have a great career at TVCC.”
