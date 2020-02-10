After the home series against Southwestern Assemblies of God was postponed due to rain, the 13th-ranked Trinity Valley softball team had their home opener on Saturday against the Hesston College Larks.
The Cardinals swept the Larks in two games, holding them to two combined runs in 3-0 and 7-2 victories, with freshman Rosaury Perez throwing a no-hitter in the first game.
In Game 1, Perez struck out 12 batters. Liz Feld had two of the four Cardinal hits, including a sixth-inning home run. She also had two RBI’s while McKayla Figueroa had one.
In Game 2, Hesston struck first with two runs in the first inning, but TVCC jumped ahead with a trio of runs in the second and followed with two in the fourth and never looked back.
Taylor Scalla, Reilly Lawrence, Kimiane Rogon, Shelbie Fickling and Figueroa all had two hits apiece. Fickling had two RBI’s and Perez struck a home run.
Angela Ramirez gave up two hits and struck out seven.
TVCC (5-0) travels to Hinds Community College on Wednesday to play at 2 and 4 p.m. It is the beginning of a two-week, twelve-game road trip between Mississippi and Alabama. The Cardinals return home on Feb. 28 to play El Paso.
