The Trinity Valley Cardinals and third-ranked Lady Cardinals were back in action this past weekend.
The Lady Cardinals were continuing action at the Midland College WNIT with wins over No. 9 Florida Southwestern and No. 23 Odessa for the tournament championship and the Cardinals opened Region XIV play at Coastal Bend with a victory.
LADY CARDINALS
Against Southwestern, TVCC trailed 36-27 at halftime. The Lady Cardinals used a strong second half to hold off the Lady Buccaneers, 66-59.
Tiya Douglas led with 17 points, along with five three-pointers. Curtessia Dean picked up 14 and Asia Strong had 11. Ta’niya Jackson had nine.
Against Odessa in the championship, the Cardinals were in control the entire game and routed the Lady Wranglers, 80-50.
Dean led with 28 points, Strong had 13 and Douglas picked up 11. Taiyanna Jackson had seven points, but also a very productive evening with 25 total rebounds.
Taiyanna Jackson, Dean and Strong were named All-Tournament players with Dean taking home the MVP award.
CARDINALS
In a tight contest, the Cardinals trailed against Coastal Bend, 47-46, at halftime and held on for the 87-85 win.
Dashawn Davis led with 19 points. Also in double digits was Mitchell Seraille with 17, Gary Lyons with 15, Anderson Mirambeaux with 14 and Joe Thompson with 10.
The Lady Cards improve to 8-0 and the Cardinals improve to 5-2 and 1-0 in conference play.
The Lady Cards come home for the Budke/Serna Classic this Friday and Saturday against Odessa (1 p.m.) and Hill (5 p.m.).
The Cardinals went to Pensacola, Florida on Monday to open the Pensacola Thanksgiving Classic against Northwest Florida State and will play Tallahassee on Tuesday at 6 p.m. They play Pensacola on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
