An exciting season of TVCC Lady Cardinal volleyball has come to an end.
In 2019, it was the first season without Tosha Spain, who went to succeed her old coach Chuck Powers at Eustace High School. Last season, the team was coming off their first trip to the NJCAA Tournament.
Aleah Hayes took over and guided the Lady Cards to a 24-6 record with a school-record seven conference wins, good enough to finish second in Region XIV behind Navarro.
They competed in the regional tournament in Tyler, where they went 1-2 with a victory over Blinn and losses to Tyler and Lee.
On Tuesday, however, TVCC was left out of the NJCAA Tournament as they did not receive an at-large bid. The at-larges went to No. 2 Polk State and No. 8 New Mexico Military.
Nevertheless, congrats to the Lady Cards for another great season.
They are in great shape to make another run next year as they look to make their second trip to the national tournament.
