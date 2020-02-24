The No. 1 Trinity Valley Lady Cardinals traveled down to Beeville to face the Coastal Bend Lady Cougars while the Cardinals were home to host the No. 7 Tyler Apaches.
The Lady Cards continued their winning streak and crushed the Lady Cougars on the road by the score of 105-46. Despite a monster game by Dashawn Davis, the Cardinals could not overcome a 19-point halftime deficit as they dropped their home game to Tyler, 105-98.
LADY CARDINALS
TVCC started strong and led 23-9 after the first quarter. They led 48-20 at halftime and were never threatened by Coastal Bend in the 105-46 rout.
The Lady Cards had three players with 20 or more points: Asia Strong and Tiya Douglas both had 24, with Douglas sinking four three-pointers, and Curtessia Dean had 23 while leading the team with five three’s. Ta’Niya Jackson had 14 with a pair of three-pointers.
CARDINALS
The Apache offense put up 58 points in the first half as they led TVCC at the break, 58-39. The Cardinals outscored Tyler in the second half, 59-47, but it was not enough as TJC went on to pick up the 105-98 defeat of TVCC.
Dashawn Davis had a fantastic game as he led the Cards with 41 points while going 15 of 22 from the field and 9 of 10 from the free throw line. Anderson Mirambeaux picked up another double-double with 27 points and 11 rebounds. Trevon Fuller had 13 points and Vladimir Purtskhvanidze had ten.
The Lady Cardinals (27-1; 16-0) play their home finale on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. against Tyler. The Cardinals (16-12; 9-8) head to Navarro that same night at 7 p.m. to face the arch-rival Bulldogs.
