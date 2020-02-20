On Wednesday, the newly-ranked No. 1 Trinity Valley Lady Cardinals were home to welcome the Paris Lady Dragons while the Cardinals were on the road in Shreveport to take on the Bossier Parish Cavaliers.
The Lady Cards handled business against Paris, 82-67, locking up the Region XIV regular-season title and the top seed in the upcoming tournament and the Cardinals could not hold on to a nine-point lead late in the second half as they fell in a road thriller, 77-75, to the Cavaliers.
LADY CARDINALS
Following a tightly contested first half, TVCC held the 37-34 halftime lead. The Lady Cards used a 45-33 scoring edge in the second half and they pulled away for the 82-67 victory. With that win, they clinched the outright Region XIV conference championship and the No. 1 seed in the Region XIV Tournament. This is the 27th outright or shared conference title in the last 29 seasons for the Lady Cardinals.
Curtessia Dean led TVCC with 29 points. Tiya Douglas had 21 points, all on seven three-pointers, Kaye Clark dropped 13 and Asia Strong had 11.
CARDINALS
TVCC opened with the 19-5 advantage. With 8:27 until halftime, BP answered with an 8-6 stretch and cut the lead to 25-13.
At 28-16 TVCC, the Cavs ended the first half with a 14-8 run and they trailed 36-30 at the break.
With the Cardinals leading 54-45 with 11:48 left in the game, Bossier Parish trimmed the score to 59-52 and then used a 10-5 stretch to trail 64-62 with 5:32.
TVCC jumped ahead 73-70 before BP tied it at 73-73 with one minute left. The Cavs would close the game and pick up the 77-75 defeat of the Cards.
Trevon Fuller led with 22 points, along with four three-pointers, Anderson Mirambeaux had a double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds, Darry Moore had 13 points and Vladimir Purtskhvanidze had ten.
The Lady Cardinals (26-1; 15-0) travel to Coastal Bend this Saturday at 2 p.m. while the Cardinals (16-11; 9-7) host No. 7 Tyler at 4 p.m.
