It’s already been a successful first season under head coach Aleah Hayes for the tenth-ranked TVCC Lady Cardinals volleyballl team.
They’re just getting started after sweeping Victoria on the road Monday night (25-10, 25-20 and 25-21) and improving to 6-2 in conference play along with a six-game winning streak to clinch a spot in the Region XIV Tournament, which will be held at Tyler’s Wagstaff Gym from Nov. 1-3.
TVCC is tied for second in the conference standings with Panola. Navarro leads with an 8-0 record.
This will be their sixth appearance in the regional tournament and this is their sixth 20-win season in the program’s history.
Against Victoria, Yasmim da Silva led the Lady Cardinals with 22.5 points, 17 kills and 10 digs.
Maria Ramos scored 11 and Erica Airheart had 10.5. Ramos and Airheart also each had 10 kills.
Sam Clements led the Lady Cardinals with 20 digs. Ramos had 11 and da Silva had 10.
The Lady Cardinals are scheduled to close the regular season on the road Friday against Wharton at 6 p.m.
