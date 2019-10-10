The 11th ranked TVCC Lady Cardinals volleyball team was back home on Wednesday night, coming off a three set sweep of Panola, and welcoming rival Tyler Junior College to town.
The match was tight all the way through and the Lady Apaches were never out of it, but the Lady Cards still pulled out the three set sweep, 26-24, 25-23 and 25-22.
In set 1, with the score tied at 6-6, TVCC pulled ahead for the 17-9 lead after an 11-3 run. However, Tyler responded big with a 15-6 stretch and led 24-23. The Lady Cards quickly dropped three in a row and won the first set, 26-24.
In set 2, TVCC ran out to the 7-1 lead. A 14-7 Tyler run put the Lady Apaches ahead 15-14. With Tyler leading 20-15, the Lady Cards closed the second set for the 25-23 win after a 10-3 edge.
The third set was the tightest of the evening as it featured 11 ties. With TVCC up 22-21, Tyler tied it 22-22, but the Lady Cards closed the match with three straight points and won the third set, 25-22.
Yasmim da Silva and Erica Airheart both had double digit kills with 18 and 10 while Maria Ramos had seven. Airheart led with a .529 kill percentage.
The Lady Cards improve to 18-4 and a 3-2 conference record. They resume play at home this Monday at 6 p.m. against Wharton in the game that was postponed last month due to Tropical Storm Imelda.
