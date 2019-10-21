The ninth-ranked TVCC Lady Cardinals volleyball team is on a roll as they have won five straight games and clinched a spot in the upcoming regional tournament in Tyler after taking care of Lee on Friday and 19th-ranked Blinn on Saturday, both in three set sweeps at home.
The team is 21-4 and 5-2 in conference. The regular season closes with back to back road games at Victoria on Tuesday and Wharton on Friday, with both matches starting at 6 p.m.
Maria Ramos led with 13.5 points and had 11 kills against Lee while Yasmim da Silva led with 22.5 points against Blinn and had a team-high 19 kills.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.