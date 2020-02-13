TVCC basketball was on the road Wednesday for Region XIV action, with the second-ranked Lady Cardinals at Panola and the Cardinals in Kilgore.
The Lady Cards took care of business against the Fillies, 58-40, for their tenth straight win while the Cardinals fell late in a tight contest to the Rangers, 74-40.
LADY CARDINALS
TVCC trailed 10-7 after the first quarter. They outscored Panola in the second, 21-11, to lead 28-21 at halftime.
After an 18-9 run in the third quarter, they led 46-30 and never looked back in the 58-40 road win behind a solid defensive effort.
The Lady Cards have a three-game lead for the conference title and No. 1 seed in the upcoming regional tournament thanks to Angelina knocking out Tyler, 92-75.
Asia Strong led TVCC with 18 points. Also in double digits was Kaye Clark with 13 and and Curtessia Dean with 11. Tiya Douglas had eight.
CARDINALS
TVCC trailed 33-31 at halftime. Kilgore outscored the Cards in the second half, 41-39, for the 74-70 defeat.
The Cardinals are in sixth place in the Region XIV East Zone division.
Anderson Mirambeaux led the Cardinals with a double-double that included 22 points and 19 rebounds.
Vladimir Purtskhvanidze and Dashawn Davis both had 17 points. Tydan Archiblad had eight.
TVCC returns home on Saturday for a doubleheader at Cardinal Gym. The Lady Cards (24-1; 13-0) host Kilgore at 2 p.m. while the Cardinals (15-10; 8-6) welcome Panola at 4 p.m.
