Trinity Valley basketball hosted a Region XIV home doubleheader on Saturday as the second-ranked Lady Cardinals hosted Jacksonville and the Cardinals welcomed Navarro.
The Lady Cards took care of business in a 84-51 rout while the Cardinals dropped a tough one to Navarro, 89-83, snapping the 11-game winning streak against the Bulldogs.
LADY CARDINALS
TVCC opened strong and led 27-6 after the first quarter. They led 43-21 at halftime and outscored the Lady Jags in the second half, 41-30 en route to the 84-51 home win.
Tiya Douglas led TVCC with 25 points, along with five three-pointers. Curtessia Dean had 22 plus a pair of three’s. Mekayla Furman and Kaye Clark had 13 and 11 respectively.
CARDINALS
The Bulldogs led the Cardinals at halftime, 45-35. TVCC used a 48-44 edge in the second half, but could not overcome the ten-point halftime deficit as they dropped the 89-83 home decision to Navarro.
Trevon Fuller had four three-pointers as part of a 21-point performance. Dashawn Davis had 19, Anderson Mirambeaux had 11 and Tydan Archibald had 10.
Both teams are on the road Wednesday with the Lady Cards (21-1; 10-0) heading to Angelina at 6:30 p.m. and the Cardinals (13-9; 7-5) going to Paris at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.