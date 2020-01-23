Region XIV play resumed on Wednesday for Trinity Valley basketball, with the No. 4 Lady Cards traveling to Tyler to take on the No. 5 Lady Apaches in a top-5 showdown while the Cardinals went to Carthage to play the Panola Ponies.
The Lady Cards trailed by eleven at halftime, but were able to rally in the second half for the 74-70 win at Wagstaff Gym and snapped Tyler’s 14-game winning streak. The Cardinals dropped a tough road contest to Panola, 112-105.
LADY CARDINALS
TJC led 17-14 after the first quarter. Using a 22-14 edge in the second, they led 39-28 at the break.
TVCC turned it up as they pulled ahead 51-38 after the third.
Tiya Douglas dropped four three-pointers in the fourth quarter and even though Tyler pulled within one point late, TVCC pulled off the thrilling 74-70 win, improving to 8-0 in conference play and 4-0 under Precious Ivy.
Leading TVCC was Taiyanna Jackson with 17 points. Curtessia Dean had 16, Tiya Douglas had 15, along with five three-pointers, and Asia Strong dropped 11.
CARDINALS
At halftime, Panola led 62-54. The Cardinals had a 51-50 scoring edge in the second half, but it wasn’t enough as the Ponies defeated the Cardinals, 112-105.
Dashawn Davis led the Cardinals with 34 points for the second straight game. Anderson Mirambeaux dropped 17, Trevon Fuller had 16, along with four-three-pointers, Tydan Archibald had 15 and Darry Moore and Vladimir Purtskhvanidze both had 10.
The Lady Cards (19-1; 8-0) and Cardinals (12-7; 6-3) are home on Saturday to host Bossier Parish in a doubleheader at 2 and 4 p.m.
