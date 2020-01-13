On Saturday, the 4th-ranked Trinity Valley Lady Cardinals and Cardinals were both on the road for Region XIV action at Kilgore and Angelina respectively.
In the first game since Gerald Ewing resigned as the Lady Cards’ head coach, TVCC rattled off a slow start and rallied and pulled away from the Lady Rangers, 85-67, in the head coaching debut for Precious Ivy and the Runners held off the Cardinals in the second half for the 83-73 defeat.
LADY CARDINALS
Kilgore held the 17-11 lead after the first quarter.
After a tight second quarter, the Lady Rangers held the 34-31 halftime lead.
With 4:35 in the third quarter, TVCC took the 45-43 lead and closed the period with a 14-10 edge to lead 59-53.
The Lady Cards put together a well-balanced attack in the fourth quarter, outscoring Kilgore, 25-14, to cruise to the 85-67 road win, giving Ivy her first win as a head coach.
Curtessia Dean dropped 27 points along with four three-pointers. Asia Strong had 18, Tiya Douglas had 17 with a team-leading five three-pointers, Kaye Clark had 13 and Mekayla Furman had eight.
CARDINALS
TVCC held the 40-35 lead at halftime.
However, the Runners turned up the heat and outscored the Cardinals the rest of the way, 48-33, to pick up the 83-73 win over TVCC.
Dashawn Davis led the way with a monster game, dropping 33 points along with going 9 of 11 at the free throw line with five rebounds and three steals. Mitchell Seraille, Anderson Mirambeaux and Kennedy Milton each dropped eight points.
Both teams are back on Wednesday as the Cardinals (11-6; 5-2) host Kilgore at 7 p.m. while the Lady Cards (16-1; 5-0) travel to Paris at 5:30 p.m.
