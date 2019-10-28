The tenth-ranked Trinity Valley Lady Cardinal volleyball team is red hot going into the Region XIV Tournament in Tyler this weekend.
They closed the regular season with a seven game winning streak after a 3-1 road win at Wharton on Friday night. They are 23-4 overall and they posted the most conference wins in a season with seven at 7-2. The previous best was 6-4 in 2014.
They will face the home team, No. 7 seed Tyler this Friday afternoon at 1 p.m.
With a win, they would play the Panola-Blinn winner at 7 p.m. With a loss, they would play the Panola-Blinn loser this Saturday at 11 a.m.
