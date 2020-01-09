The Trinity Valley basketball teams hosted a Region XIV home doubleheader at Cardinal Gym on Wednesday night as the No. 7 Lady Cardinals hosted the Panola Ponies and the Cardinals welcomed the Blinn Buccaneers.
The Lady Cards took care of business against Panola, 73-45, while the Cardinals fended off Blinn late for the 86-77 win.
LADY CARDINALS
After Panola ran out to the 7-0 lead to start, the Lady Cards turned it up and went on a 20-9 run to close the first quarter and lead 20-16. In that span, Curtessia Dean dropped a trio of three-pointers for nine points and Taiyanna Jackson had seven.
Asia Strong opened the second quarter with eight straight points on her own during a TVCC 11-4 run that built the lead to 31-20.
After Daryna Bacharova's basket cut it to 31-22, Kaye Clarke extended the lead to 36-22 with a field goal and three-pointer.
With TVCC ahead 40-26 with 1:51 until halftime, Barbara Zieniewzka made it 40-29 with her three-pointer, but Mekayla Furman dropped a three-pointer and the Lady Cards led 43-29 at halftime.
After Bacharova's basket out of the break, Dean had five points in a 7-2 run and TVCC led 50-33.
Bacharova then had five points of her own in a 7-0 Panola run to trail 50-40 with 4:23 in the third quarter.
Behind three-pointers by Furman and Tiya Douglas and a layup from Jackson, an 8-2 Lady Card stretch built the 58-42 lead going into the fourth.
The Lady Cards never let up in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Fillies the rest of the way, 15-3, en route to the 73-45 home win.
Dean dropped 17 points, along with five three-pointers. Also in double figures was Strong with 16, Jackson with 13 and Douglas with 12, all on four three-pointers.
CARDINALS
When AJ Rainey opened the game with a three-pointer for Blinn, the Cardinals controlled the tempo of the first half and went on a 31-14 run to lead 31-17 with under eight minutes until halftime.
In this span, Anderson Mirambeaux and Mitchell Seraille both had six points and Gary Lyons had five. Rainey was ejected from the game on a double technical.
However, the momentum quickly swayed in favor of the Bucs as their offense responded and played stellar defense en route to a 34-31 lead after a 17-0 run with 1:55 left.
Seraille's basket snapped the run and TVCC trailed 34-33, but Tristan Ikpe used a solo 5-2 run and Blinn led 39-35 at the break.
With four points by Mirambeaux in a 6-2 stretch, TVCC tied it at 41-41 out of halftime.
With Blinn up 45-41, baskets by Lyons, Miambeaux and Serialle gave the Cardinals the lead back at 47-45.
Azariah Seay tied it at 47-47, but TVCC's 14-0 run gave them the 61-47 lead with 11:07 left in the game.
A pair of free throws by Seay and a basket by Ryan Pollard cut the lead to 61-51 with ten minutes.
With TVCC up 66-53, the Bucs dropped eight straight and trailed 66-61 with 6:40.
Camryn Dennis, Joe Thompson and Dashawn Davis built the lead to 72-61 with 5:26.
As the Cards led 77-65, Blinn's 8-0 run, with six straight by Pedro Castro, had them trail 77-73 with 2:31.
Davis dropped five in a row and TVCC led 82-73. Around two baskets from Markus Vallien, Trevon Fuller and Tydan Archibald both made a pair of clutch free throws under thirty seconds to ice the game and give the Cardinals the 86-77 home win.
Seraille led with 16 points. Lyons had 15, Mirambeaux had 14, Davis had 13 and Fuller had 11 on a trio of three-pointers.
Both teams are on the road Saturday as the Cardinals (11-5; 5-1) head to Angelina at 4 p.m. while the Lady Cards (15-1; 4-0) are at Kilgore at 2 p.m.
