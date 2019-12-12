The third-ranked Trinity Valley Lady Cardinals played their last game before Christmas on the road Wednesday night at Blinn, taking on the Lady Buccaneers.
With the Lady Bucs leading most of the night, the Lady Cardinals were able to complete a late rally to knock out Blinn and stay undefeated.
At halftime, Blinn led by nine, 46-37. After three quarters, TVCC cut it to three as they trailed 72-69.
The Lady Cards put together an all around strong fourth quarter as they used a 28-14 scoring edge to sink the Lady Buccaneers by the final score of 97-86.
Taiyanna Jackson led TVCC with 26 points. Behind her was Curtessia Dean with 18, Asia Strong and Kaye Clark with 15 apiece and Mekayla Furman with 12.
TVCC improves to 13-0 and 3-0 in conference.
They return to action on Jan. 1 and 2 in Shreveport for the Bossier Classic against Copiah-Lincoln and New Mexico.
