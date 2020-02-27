The No. 1 Trinity Valley Lady Cardinals hosted rival Tyler for their home finale and Sophomore Night on Wednesday, honoring Asia Strong, Monet Jones, Jada Peacock, Curtessia Dean, Solmilena Herrera and Tiya Douglas in their last home game. The Cardinals were in Corsicana to play Navarro, hoping to avenge the home loss to the Bulldogs on Feb. 1.
The Lady Cards put their winning streak on the line against Tyler and with an electric atmosphere, it was a nail-biter throughout as TVCC held off the Lady Apaches late for the 71-66 win.
The Cards also played a thriller against Navarro, as they tamed the Bulldogs on the road in the final seconds by the score of 77-75.
LADY CARDINALS
When Tyler opener with the 4-3 lead, TVCC responded with a 17-10 run, led by eight points and two three-pointers from Mekayla Furman, and led 20-14 with 1:35 in the first quarter. Diamond Atchinson’s three-pointer and Frankazia Boyd’s pair of free throws cut the lead to 20-19 after the first quarter.
Atchinson gave TJC the 21-20 lead to start the second quarter. With an 8-2 Lady Card run, TVCC led 28-23.
The Lady Apaches answered with their 9-2 stretch and led 32-30 with 3:37 until halftime.
Baskets by Dean and Strong put the Lady Cards ahead, 34-32, with 1:08. However, TJC led 37-34 at the break with Te’Aire Hambrick’s three and Nala Hemingway’s two free throws.
Hemingway and Hambrick opened the second half and built the lead to 40-34.
TVCC’s 9-0 run, with five points by Ta’Niya Jackson, gave them the lead back at 43-40.
Tyler led 49-45 with three minutes in the third after a 9-2 stretch. Dean had five points in a 7-0 run for the 52-49 TVCC lead, but Kharisima Brown made it 52-51 going into the fourth.
At 57-53 Lady Cards, Tyler went ahead to take the 63-59 lead with 6:36 to play.
Dean and Taiyanna Jackson both had four points in a 8-0 run to take the 67-63 lead.
Atchinson and Felmas Koranga trimmed the lead to 67-66 with 1:39, but Taiyanna Jackson and Dean both had a pair of clutch free throws and the Lady Cards had a big stop on the last Tyler posession to pick up the 71-66 victory.
Dean led with 22 points. Ta’Niya Jackson had 16, Asia Strong had 14 and Furman had eight.
CARDINALS
TVCC led 25-22 with 6:54 in the first half before Navarro went on a 17-9 run and they trailed the Bulldogs, 39-34, at halftime.
With 6.5 seconds left to play in the game, TVCC was down 75-74. They picked up a key steal as Anderson Mirambeaux, one of the hottest players for the Cards, converted it to a go-ahead layup and they led 77-75.
The Bulldogs tried a half-court shot at the buzzer, but it missed and TVCC defeated Navarro for the 12th time in the last 13 meetings. The Cards are in fifth place in the Region XIV east division.
The Cardinals were led by Mirambeaux, who recorded another double-double with 25 points and 13 rebounds while going 10 of 19 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free throw line. Tydan Archibald and Trevon Fuller both had 14 points, as Archibald led with four three-pointers. Dashawn Davis had 16.
The Lady Cardinals (28-1; 17-0) and Cardinals (17-12; 10-8) close the regular season on Saturday as the women go to Bossier Parish at 2 p.m. and the men have Sophomore Day at 4 p.m. when they host Paris.
