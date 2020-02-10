The No. 2 Trinity Valley Lady Cardinals and Cardinals were home on Saturday for a doubleheader of action, as the Lady Cards hosted conference foe No. 24 Blinn for a Top 25 matchup and the Cardinals hosted the Houston Flight, taking a game off from Region XIV play.
The Lady Cards held off the Lady Bucs in a thrilling 76-72 win while the Cardinals took care of the Houston Flight, 123-69.
LADY CARDINALS
TVCC led 17-15 after the first quarter and held the 35-34 lead at halftime.
The Lady Cards used the 25-17 edge in the third quarter and led 60-51. Blinn outscored TVCC 21-16 in the fourth quarter, but the Lady Cards held on for the 76-72 home win.
Curtessia Dean led TVCC with 20 points. Also in double digits was Taiyanna Jackson with 17, Mekayla Furman with 14 and Asia Strong with 10.
CARDINALS
TVCC led 69-32 at halftime and never let up, cruising to the 123-69 victory.
Tydan Archibald had another great game with 28 points, along with seven three-pointers and nine rebounds. Anderson Mirambeaux had 19, Trevon Fuller and Camryn Dennis both had 18, Darry Moore had 14 and Vladimir Purtskhvanidze and Yasine Raji both had 12 points.
The Lady Cards (23-1; 12-0) travel to Panola on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. while the Cardinals host Kilgore to resume conference play that same night at 7 p.m.
