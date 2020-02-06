Trinity Valley basketball was on the road Wednesday, with the second-ranked Lady Cardinals in Lufkin to face the Angelina Lady Runners and the Cardinals at the Paris Dragons.
With their 81-64 win at Angelina, the Lady Cards earned their elusive 1,200th win in program history while the Cardinals fended off the Dragons for a tight 81-79 win.
LADY CARDINALS
The Lady Runners led 23-19 after the first quarter. TVCC outscored Angelina 16-12 to tie the game at 35-35 at halftime.
The Lady Cards would pull away for the 81-64 win with a 46-29 scoring edge in the second half, picking up win number 1,200.
Kaye Clark was among six Lady Cards in double digits as she led with 18 points, along with five rebounds and five assists. Taiyanna Jackson had a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds while going 7-of-8 from the field.
Curtessia Dean, Mekayla Furman, Tiya Douglas and Lojong Gore each had ten.
CARDINALS
TVCC led 40-32 at halftime. With the game tied at 67-67 with six minutes to play, the Cardinals narrowly outscored the Dragons, 14-12, to slay them, 81-79, and pick up a key road win.
Leading the way for TVCC was Tydan Archibald with 25 points and he was hot from the arch, draining seven of twelve three-point attempts. He also had eight rebounds.
Trevon Fuller and Anderson Mirambeaux had 19 and 16 points, respectively. Fuller also had nine assists.
Camryn Dennis returned from an injury and had nine points. Darry Moore led with 11 rebounds.
The Lady Cards (22-1; 11-0) and Cardinals (14-9; 8-5) are home Saturday for a doubleheader. The women play No. 24 Blinn at 2 p.m. while the men take a game off from conference to play Beyond Basketball Houston at 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.