The Trinity Valley basketball teams hosted a Region XIV home doubleheader on Saturday, as the second-ranked Lady Cardinals played Kilgore and the Cardinals welcomed Panola.
Both teams picked up easy wins, with the Lady Cards handling Kilgore, 70-38, and the Cardinals routing Panola, 110-86.
LADY CARDINALS
After a tightly contested first half, TVCC led Kilgore, 20-18, at the half. The Lady Cards turned up the heat and outscored the Lady Rangers down the stretch, 50-20, to pick up the 70-38 win.
Tiya Douglas led TVCC with 17 points, along with five three-pointers. Asia Strong had 14, Curtessia Dean had 13, Ta’Niya Jackson had nine and Taiyanna Jackson dropped eight.
CARDINALS
TVCC ran out to the 52-35 lead. With a 58-51 edge in the second half, they picked up the 110-86 rout of the Ponies.
The Cards had five double-digit scorers, with Dashawn Davis leading with 21 points, including four three-pointers on five attempts and ten assists. Tydan Archibald and Trevon Fuller both had 19, each with three three-pointers, Darry Moore had 18 and Vladimir Purtskhvanidze had 11 off the bench.
The Cardinals are tied for fourth place in the East division of Region XIV.
The Lady Cards (25-1; 14-0) host Paris on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. while the Cardinals (16-10; 9-6) travel to Bossier Parish at 7:30 p.m.
