The fourth-ranked Trinity Valley Lady Cardinals were home on Saturday afternoon to host the Coastal Bend Lady Cougars and for the home debut of interim head coach Precious Ivy.
The Lady Cards ran out to a commanding lead and never let up as they cruised in the home win, 108-52, over Coastal Bend.
TVCC led 30-8 after the first quarter and 48-22 at halftime.
They completely controlled the second half with a 60-30 scoring edge and went on to the 108-52 win, moving to 7-0 in Region XIV play and 3-0 under Ivy.
Kaye Clark and Curtessia Dean dropped 21 and 20 points respectively to lead the way, with Dean dropping four three-pointers. Also in double digits was Taiyanna Jackson with 15, Tiya Douglas with 14, along with four three-pointers, Asia Strong with 14 and Mekayla Furman with 11. Solmilena Hererra had seven and Lojong Gore had six.
TVCC (18-1; 7-0) hits the road to Tyler on Wednesday to play the Lady Apaches at 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.