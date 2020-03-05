After closing the regular season with 15 straight wins, the No. 1 Trinity Valley Lady Cardinals went to Shreveport and opened the Region XIV Tournament against Jacksonville in the quarterfinals.
As TVCC trailed by one point after the first half, they broke through and ran away from the Lady Jags, 75-44.
The Lady Cards led 10-5 after the first quarter. Jacksonville led 22-21 at the half as they used a 17-11 run in the second half.
TVCC broke through in the third quarter with a 25-10 run to lead 46-32 and they never looked back as they downed Jacksonville, 75-44, to win their 16th straight game and clinch a spot in the semifinals.
Leading TVCC was Asia Strong, who had a double-double with 24 points and 13 rebounds, while going a perfect 10 for 10 at the free throw line and shooting 7 of 12 from the field. Ta’Niya Jackson and Tiya Douglas both had 15 points, while Douglas drained a trio of three-pointers. Lojong Gore had eight points off the bench.
The Lady Cards (31-1) play Tyler in the semifinals Friday at 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.