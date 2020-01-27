The Trinity Valley basketball teams hosted a home doubleheader at Cardinal Gym on Saturday afternoon, welcoming the Bossier Parish Cavaliers and Lady Cavs.
The 2nd-ranked Lady Cards handled the Lady Cavs, 100-69, while the Cardinals fended off the Cavaliers in a 73-72 thriller.
LADY CARDS
The Lady Cardinals led 51-33 at halftime and never let up, outscoring BP 49-36 the rest of the way en route to the 100-69 rout and picking up win number 20 on the year and moving to 9-0 in conference play.
For 29 straight seasons, TVCC has won at least 20 games and are now two wins away from the 1200th win in program history.
Curtessia Dean and Kaye Clark led TVCC with 21 and 17 points respectively. Mekayla Furman and Tiya Douglas both had 15 points, with Douglas draining five three-pointers. Asia Strong had 11.
CARDINALS
In a tight contest, the Cardinals and Cavs were tied at 42-42 at the break. The second half was also evenly matched, but TVCC used a 31-30 edge to knock out BP and pick up the 73-72 win.
Dashawn Davis once again led TVCC with 25 points, including 8-of-11 at the free throw line. Vladimir Purtskhvanidze had 16, Anderson Mirambeaux had 15 and Darry Moore had seven.
The Cardinals (13-7; 7-3) go to Tyler on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
The Lady Cards (20-1; 9-0) host Jacksonville on Saturday at 2 p.m. while the Cardinals will host Navarro at 4 p.m.
