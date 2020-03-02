Saturday was the last day of the regular season for TVCC basketball, as the No. 1 Lady Cardinals traveled to Bossier Parish and the Cardinals hosted Paris for their home finale and Sophomore Day.
Both teams were victorious as the Lady Cards continued their winning streak at 15 in a row with a 102-50 throttling of BP and the Cardinals picked up a home win, 97-79, over the Dragons.
LADY CARDINALS
TVCC led 24-12 after the first quarter. They kept their distance as they led 46-23 at the half and closed the game by outscoring Bossier Parish, 56-27, for the 102-50 rout.
Curtessia Dean led with 32 points. Tiya Douglas had 25, along with a team-high six three-pointers, Ta’Niya Jackson dropped 21 and Asia Strong had ten.
CARDINALS
After TVCC led 49-42 at the break, they went on a 48-37 edge in the second half to close the regular season with the 97-79 home win.
Dashawn Davis led with a double-double, with 30 points and ten assists, and went 12 of 18 from the field and 4 of 5 at the free throw line. Anderson Mirambeaux had yet another double-double with 23 points and 12 rebounds. Tydan Archibald had 11 points with a trio of three-pointers and Vladimir Purtskhvanidze and Darry Moore both had ten.
The 1-seed Lady Cards (29-1; 18-0) open the Region XIV Tournament in the quarterfinals against 8-seed Jacksonville at 1 p.m. on Wednesday and the 7-seed Cardinals (18-12; 11-8) play 10-seed Lamar State in the first round Tuesday at 6 p.m.
