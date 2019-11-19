Continuing their two-game homestand, the third-ranked Trinity Valley Lady Cardinals welcomed the Jarvis Christian JV Lady Bulldogs.
The Lady Cards took care of business against Jarvis, using a 41-point onslaught in the first quarter and never looking back in the 124-41 home win, improving the team to 5-0.
Leading TVCC was Kaye Clark with 27 points, including 16 in the second half. Also with 20 plus was Ta’Niya Jackson with 24 and Tiya Douglas with 22, along with six three-pointers.
Also in double digits was Asia Strong with 18 and Curtessia Dean with 15.
The Lady Cards go to Midland on Thursday and Friday for the Midland College WNIT. On Thursday, they face No. 23 Odessa at 5 p.m. and face either No. 9 Florida Southwestern or Hill on Friday.
The next game at Cardinal Gym is Nov. 29 at 1 p.m. for the annual Budke/Serna Thanksgiving Classic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.