The third-ranked Trinity Valley Lady Cardinals were back on the road after going 2-0 at the annual Budke/Serna Thanksgiving Classic, traveling to Jacksonville to face the Lady Jaguars and kick off Region XIV play.
Gerald Ewing’s squad had no problem as they took care of business against Jacksonville in a 90-37 to remain undefeated at 11-0.
The Lady Cards resume Region XIV action on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. for their home conference opener against the Angelina Lady Runners and then head to Blinn on Dec. 11 at 5:30 p.m.
