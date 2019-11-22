The third-ranked TVCC Lady Cardinals were out in Midland for the annual Midland College WNIT. They opened on Thursday with the No. 23 Odessa Lady Wranglers.
TVCC trailed 34-23 at halftime.
They rallied back in the second half and closed the game strong, especially in the last 13 minutes, to knock off Odessa, 65-59, and improve to 6-0.
Taiyanna Jackson led TVCC with 17 points, along with 16 rebounds. Also in double digits was Curtessia Dean with 15, Kaye Clark with 11 and Asia Strong with 10. Strong also had double digit rebounds with 13.
The Lady Cards face another ranked opponent today at 5 p.m. in No. 9 Florida Southwestern, as they look to improve to 7-0.
They will be home for the Budke/Serna Classic next weekend, facing Odessa again on Nov. 29 at 1 p.m. and Hill on Nov. 30 at 5 p.m.
