VOLLEYBALL
Many go to Brenham for Blue Bell. The Lady Cardinals go there for wins.
For the second time this season, the Lady Cardinals participated in tournament action at Blinn College over the weekend. And for the second time, they posted a perfect 4-0 record.
They moved from No. 8 to No. 7 in the weekly NJCAA poll.
First-year coach Aleah Hayes’ squad took care of Frank Phillips, Eastfield, St. Clair County and New Mexico, dropping just one set the entire weekend.
The four wins improved the Lady Cardinals to 15-2 and also gave them their 200th win in the 10-year history of the program.
The Lady Cardinals are scheduled to return to action Friday in their Region XIV Conference opener at Coastal Bend. Game time is 2 p.m. Conference action resumes Saturday at Laredo in a 1 p.m. start.
The next home game for the Lady Cardinals is Wednesday, Oct. 2, against Navarro, currently ranked No. 2. Game time at Cardinal Gym is 7 p.m.
Erica Airheart and Yasmim da Silva led the Lady Cardinals in action this weekend.
Airheart led the team in blocks in all four matches and had the second-most kills. She finished with 31 kills on 78 attempts.
Equally a force at the net was da Silva. She was the kill leader for the Lady Cardinals in all four matches with 45. She also had six block solos and four block assists. In the win against New Mexico, she had 13 kills on 24 attempts.
FOOTBALL
The Cardinals came up short Saturday night in Brenham, falling 10-6 to 12th-ranked Blinn College in a Southwest Junior College Football Conference contest at Cub Stadium.
In suffering their first loss, the Cardinals dropped to 3-1 on the year and slipped to No. 13 in the rankings.
They are also 3-1 in SWJCFC action. Blinn improved to 4-1 and 2-1.
The Cardinals are scheduled to begin a four-game homestand Saturday against Cisco (3-1, 1-1). Game time at Bruce Field is 7 p.m.
In Saturday’s other games involving SWJCFC teams, it was: Navarro 51, Cisco 37; Kilgore 28, NEO 21 and Tyler 45, Texas A&T 7 (non-conference).
Eddie Godina accounted for all six points against Blinn, booting field goals of 51 and 46 yards.
The score was tied 3-3 at the half.
The Cardinals turned the ball over four times, three of which were in the red zone (inside the 20).
The game ended when Blinn turned the Cardinals away in the closing seconds on two downs inside the five-yard line.
Cordrick Dun led the Cardinal ground game with 95 yards on 16 carries.
Cobe Craft, who took over at quarterback when starter Riley Russell left the game with an injury, completed 13-of-24 passes for 112 yards. He was picked off once. He also rushed for 38 yards.
Jacob Berry and Race Moser led another sterling defensive effort with 11 tackles each. Deterious Bryant and Joren Dickey had six each.
In addition to Saturday’s TVCC-Cisco game, NEO is at Navarro, Tyler is at NMMI and Texas A&T is at Kilgore in a non-conference game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.