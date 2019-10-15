The No. 9 TVCC Lady Cardinals continued their homestand on Monday evening as they hosted Wharton in a makeup game that was postponed in September because of Tropical Storm Imelda.
TVCC took the first two sets, but Wharton responded to take the third set that went down to the wire. The Lady Cards clinched the match, 3-1, with a victory in the fourth set.
SET 1
With five ties to start the first set at 5-5, TVCC pulled ahead for the 12-5 lead with seven straight points. As the Lady Cards led 18-8, the Pioneers answered with an 11-4 stretch as they trailed 22-19, but TVCC scored three straight to close the first set, 25-19.
SET 2
The Lady Cards went out to their largest lead so far at 9-2. At 15-6, Wharton outscored them 4-1 and trailed 16-10. TVCC used a 9-4 run to win the second set, 25-14.
SET 3
The third set was the tightest of the evening. With the Lady Cards leading 20-17, Wharton tied it at 20-20 and four more ties ensued before the Pioneers scored two more to win, 26-24, and force a fourth set.
SET 4
With the score at 10-8 in favor of TVCC, they went on a 9-2 run and led 19-10. Wharton trailed 19-14 with four straight points, but that would be all for the Pioneers as TVCC outscored them 6-1 down the stretch to pull away, 25-15, and clinch the match three sets to one.
Yasmim da Silva and Maria Ramos both had double digit kills for TVCC with 20 and 14 respectively. Lauren Castles had eight.
Cauane Krainski led with a .667 kill percentage while da Silva had .593 and Castles had .438.
The Lady Cardinals improve to 19-4 and have won three straight.
They host the Lee Rebels on Friday night at 6 p.m. and the Blinn Buccaneers on Saturday at 2 p.m.
