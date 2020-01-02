The third-ranked Trinity Valley Lady Cardinals returned from Christmas on Wednesday and Thursday in Shreveport for the Bossier Classic against the Copiah-Lincoln Lady Wolf Pack and the New Mexico Lady Thunderbirds.
The Lady Cards were able to fend off Copiah for the 71-59 victory, continuing their undefeated start at 14-0.
However, TVCC took their first loss of the season in game two against New Mexico, dropping a 74-71 thriller.
The Lady Cards (14-1) will be back at Cardinal Gym to host Panola on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
