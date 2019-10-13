The No. 11 Trinity Valley Cardinals had their annual homecoming game at Bruce Field on Saturday as they hosted the Rezolution Prep Academy Wildcats.
The game was controlled by the entire time by TVCC and their offense put on a show for the 70-7 home win, bouncing back from the 24-23 heartbreaker to Kilgore last week.
After holding RPA to two punts and forcing a turnover on downs on the Wildcats' first three drives, the Cards scored a touchdown on their first three possessions: a 60-yard TD catch by Reginald Breggs, an 8-yard TD run by Trai Gardner and a 54-yard TD reception by Ced Williams en route to the 21-0 lead.
With TVCC up 28-0, the Wildcats responded on their ensuing drive with an eight-yard touchdown run to make it 28-7 after the Card defense was flagged for a facemask and a pass interference.
However, that would be it for RPA as Gardner, Kyle Wakefield and Isiah Stewart would score their respective touchdowns to close the second quarter as the Cards led 49-7 at halftime and never looked back as they cruised to the 70-7 homecoming victory.
The Cards improve to 5-2 and 4-2 in conference play. They play their home finale this Saturday at 1 p.m. as they welcome Air Force Prep for the Battle in the Valley game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.