In the annual Battle of the Valley game and their home finale, the ninth-ranked Trinity Valley Cardinals hosted the Air Force Prep Huskies.
After a tight first half, the Cards were able to pull away for the 52-24 home win.
TVCC led 7-0 after the first quarter with their lone touchdown and put up another in the second quarter, but AFP put 10 points on the board as they trailed 14-10.
The Card offense broke through right out of halftime to outscore the Huskies, 38-14 the rest of the game to pull away and close the home portion of the schedule with a 52-24 victory.
Jeremy Hunt completed 17 of 26 passes for 177 yards and three touchdowns. Nate Davis led rushers with 161 yards on six carries for three touchdowns while Ja'Quan Tillis had a touchdown on eight carries for 87 yards and Bernard Dankyi gained 58 on nine carries.
Dwight Walker, Deshon Moreaux and Greg Clayton each had a receiving touchdown.
On defense, Christian Owens, Keshawn Jackson and Kamauria Kenny each had five tackles while Rasheed Lyles had four and Caleb Williams had three.
The Cardinals improve to 6-2 and close the regular season with a conference showdown at arch-rival Navarro this Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m.
