The 13th-ranked Trinity Valley Cardinals returned home after a two-week road trip and opened their homestand with a doubleheader against Connors State on Tuesday.
Connors took Game 1 in a six-inning 9-0 shutout of TVCC. The Cardinals bounced back and took Game 2 by the score of 11-3, also in six innings.
The Cards improve to 11-6 and host El Paso for two doubleheaders on Friday (2 and 4 p.m.) and Saturday (10 a.m. and noon).
