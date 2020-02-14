The 13th-ranked Trinity Valley softball team began their two week road trip on Thursday afternoon with a doubleheader at Hinds Community College in Raymond, MS.
In game one, Hinds struck first, 1-0, in the bottom of the fourth. Kimane Rogron smacked a two-run home run in the top of the sixth to give TVCC the 2-1 lead.
Hinds tied it at 2-2 a half inning later, but the Cardinals broke through for three runs in the eighth and they picked up the 5-2 victory.
Rogron went 3-for-4 at the plate, scoring twice and driving in two RBI’s. Rosaury Perez had two hits, including a double.
Angela Ramirez pitched seven innings with two runs on three hits and nine strikeouts.
Perez picked up the win by pitching an inning of relief with two walks and three strikeouts.
In game two, the Cards put a run in the top of the second before Hinds broke through for four runs in the bottom of the third and led 4-1.
TVCC added two more in the top of the fourth, but Hinds held on for the 4-3 win, giving the Cards their first loss of the season.
Perez went 2-for-4 to lead TVCC. She and Jalissa Alicea combined for eight strikeouts in the circle.
The Cardinals (6-1) then traveled to Gulf Shores, AL for the Sun Chief Classic. They opened with Shelton State and Snead State on Friday and will play No. 9 Wallace-Dothan at 9 a.m. and Georgia Highlands at 11:15 a.m on Saturday.
