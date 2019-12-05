A year after missing out on the postseason in year one under head coach Sherard Potteete, the 13th-ranked Trinity Valley Cardinals are back and preparing for some bowl action this week.
They get ready to take on the 7th-ranked Butler Grizzlies in the annual Midwest Classic Bowl this Sunday at 2 p.m. in Miami, OK at Red Robertson Field.
The Grizz went 9-3 this season and 5-2 in conference play. Their losses came against Hutchinson, Independence and Iowa Western.
Butler’s offense averages 28 points a game and is led by the freshman quarterback Nick Davenport, who took over in his first start in their last game against Garden City. He threw for two touchdowns on just five of 13 passing and 107 yards while catching a 10-yard touchdown on a trick play.
Redshirt sophomore QB Jeremy Hunt leads the way for the Cardinals’ offense. In nine games played, he has completed 179 of 287 passes for 62.4% with 20 touchdowns and five interceptions and averages 247.4 yards a game passing.
The stout Card defense allows only 18 points a game and is led by sophomore linebacker Race Moser with 119 tackles, a sack and five tackles for loss. Sophomore defensive back Ced Williams leads with three interceptions.
If you can’t make it to the game, it will be webcast at wardogsports.com.
