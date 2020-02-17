The 13th-ranked Trinity Valley softball team traveled to Gulf Shores, AL for the annual Sun Chief Classic.
On this stop, the Cardinals only put together one win in four contests: a top-10 win in a 17-7 victory over No. 9 Wallace-Dothan.
Their losses included 5-3 to Shelton State, 5-2 to Snead College and 5-4 to Georgia Highlands.
Against Wallace-Dothan, TVCC dropped 18 hits, led by a 3-for-4 performance by Taylor Scala. She scored three runs and drove in three RBI’s. Also with three hits was Rosaury Perez, as she too had three runs and three RBI’s.
Alondra Vasquez, Shelbie Fickling and Kristina Sanchez all had two hits each.
On Wednesday, the Cardinals (7-4) travel to Moorhead, MS and play Mississippi Delta at 10:30 a.m. and Southwest Mississippi at 12:45 p.m.
