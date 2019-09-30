Offense, defense and special teams.
The 13th-ranked Cardinals (4-1) had it all Saturday night at Bruce Field, resulting in a 46-13 blowout of the Cisco College Wranglers (3-2) in Southwest Junior College Football Conference action.
Led by the return of injured starting quarterback Hunt, the Cardinals turned in their most complete offensive performance of the season. Hunt, who was injured two weeks ago against NEO and missed last week’s 10-6 loss to Blinn, put on a show. He completed 19-of-37 for 326 yards and three touchdowns. Hunt also ran for a 23-yard touchdown in a 24-point first quarter.
Of course, while Hunt and the offense were hitting stride, the Cardinal defense continued to dominate. Cisco found yards hard to come by until late in the game when the issue had long been decided. Jacob Berry, Race Moser and Joren Dickey had monster games with 12, 12 and 11 tackles respectively.
The Cardinals led 24-7 after one quarter.
The offensive outburst in the opening quarter was highlighted by Nate Shelton’s spectacular one-handed grab of Hunt pass deep down the middle of the field. The Texas Tech transfer turned the catch into a 55-yard scoring romp.
The Cardinals lived by long-distance plays with touchdowns of 55, 52, 51, 23 and 16 yards.
Eddie Godina had another big game with his powerful leg, botting field goals of 35, 43, 47 and 27 yards. He now has 13 on the season.
In Saturday’s other SWJCFC games, it was: NEO 35, Navarro 3; NMMI 20, Tyler 14 and Kilgore 70, Texas A&T 14 (non-conference).
The Cardinals are the pacesetters in the conference with a 4-1 mark. Kilgore is 3-1. With four wins, they are positioned to return to the playoffs after a one-year hiatus.
Kilgore, 5-1 on the season and ranked No. 7, is next on the Cardinals’ schedule. The game is set for 7 p.m. Saturday at Bruce Field.
STAT LEADERS
PASSING – Hunt 19-37, 326 yards, 3 TDs
RUSHING – Ja’Quan Tillis 64 yards on 3 carries; Nate Davis 59 yards on 4 carries, Cordrick Dunn 55 yards and 1 TD on 3 carries
RECEIVING – C.J. Williams 81 yards and 1 TD on three catches; Deshon Moreaux 69 yards on 2 catches; Nate Shelton 68 yards and 1 TD on 3 catches
TACKLES – Jacob Berry 12 (4 solo, 8 assists); Race Moser 12 (4 solo, 8 assists); Joren Dickey 11 (6 solo, 5 assists); Deterious Bryant 9 (6 solo, 3 assists)
SACKS – Derrick Ray 1; Kamauria Kenny 1; Dickey 1, Bryant 1
FUMBLE RECOVERIES – Marcus Davis 1, Moser 1
