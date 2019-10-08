FOOTBALL
The 11th ranked TVCC Cardinals welcomed their rival Kilgore Rangers to Bruce Field on Saturday.
The first half was tightly contested with both teams exchanging touchdowns in the first quarter for the 7-7 tie. In the second, Kilgore scored their second touchdown and held the Cards to a field goal as they led 14-10 at halftime.
TVCC turned up the heat and shutout the Rangers in the third quarter, 13-0, en route to a 23-14 lead.
However, Kilgore used 10 straight points in the fourth quarter to close the game with the 24-23 victory, giving the Cards their second loss of the year.
In the end, Eddie Godina’s extra point attempt that hit the upright and missed in the third quarter made the difference in the one-point defeat.
Godina, the reigning NJCAA special teams player of the week after going 4 for 4 on field goals against Cisco, went 1 for 2 on FG’s and 2 for 3 on extra point attempts.
Jeremy Hunt went 26 of 40 passing with 273 yards plus three touchdowns and an interception.
Ja’Quan Tillis led rushers with 17 carries for 79 yards. Receiving, Kishaun Fisher caught five passes for 73 yards while Keonta Fiakpui caught three for 41 with a touchdown.
On defense, Joren Dickey, Race Moser and Cody Davis each had 11 tackles while Ced Williams recorded two interceptions.
The Cards drop to 4-2, also their conference record, and have their homecoming game this Saturday at 1 p.m. against RPA College.
VOLLEYBALL
Meanwhile, the 11th ranked Lady Cards’ volleyball team went 1-1 this past week.
TVCC dropped their home match last Wednesday against arch-rival No. 2 Navarro, 3-0, and bounced back with a three set sweep of Panola, 3-0, on Monday.
The Lady Cards are 17-4 with a 2-2 conference record and resume play Wednesday at 7 p.m at home against Tyler and go to Cedar Valley this Saturday for a noon first serve.
