In their first postseason since 2017, the 13th-ranked Trinity Valley Community College Cardinals participated at the Midwest Classic Bowl in Miami, OK on Sunday afternoon against the No. 7 Butler Grizzlies.
Butler raced out to the 21-0 lead halfway through the second quarter before the Cardinals put together 13 straight points to trail at halftime, 21-13.
Late in the third quarter, TVCC trailed by five, but the Grizz pulled away in the fourth quarter, defeating the Cardinals, 33-23, and closing their season.
Nick Davenport, making his second straight start at quarterback for Butler, put the Grizzlies on top first, 7-0, with his seven-yard touchdown run. They built the lead to 21-0 in the second quarter with a two-yard TD run from Adarius Thomas and a nine-yard TD catch from Romello Kimbrough.
With 5:05 left in the first half, Jeremy Hunt ran in the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown run and it was cut to 21-7.
Eddie Godina nailed two field goals, one from 56 yards and a 25-yarder at the buzzer, and TVCC trailed 21-13 at halftime.
Butler built the lead to 28-13 with 8:20 in the third quarter thanks to a blocked punt and return by Shareal Taylor.
Cordrick Dunn cut the lead to 28-20 with 6:21 with his two-yard TD run and TVCC trailed 28-23 going into the fourth quarter with Godina’s 42-yarder.
However, the Grizz would never trail again as won by the final score of 33-23 after a 35-yard field goal by Jacob Abel and a safety.
Jeremy Hunt completed 22 passes on 51 attempts for 247 yards and two interceptions. Ja’Quan Tillis picked up 76 yards on 13 carries while Dunn and Hunt both recorded a rushing touchdown. Deshon Moreaux caught six passes for 76 yards and Willie Cherry caught four for 71.
On defense, Race Moser led with 12 tackles while Jaiden Dockery and Marques Williams picked up eight apiece, Cody Davis had two tackles for loss and Zach Thomas recorded an interception.
The Cardinals outgained the Grizz on offense, 384-277.
The Cardinals finish year two under coach Sherard Potteete at 7-4 and 5-3 in conference play.
